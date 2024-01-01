The Middle Belt Indigenous Christian Ministers Forum (MBICMF) has criticised the government and security agencies for allowing the recent attacks in some parts of Plateau State to occur with the knowledge of enclaves that terrorists used as launching pads.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its President, Reverend John Nash, expressed disappointment that the attacks find the security agencies failing to respond swiftly despite several distress calls, adding that the choice of Christmas Eve for the attacks despite assurances from security agencies to provide adequate security during the yuletide is definitely designed to inflict fear and attain maximum terrorization of the citizens.

“Allowing these militias to continue doing their havoc despite the fact that their enclaves, from where they launch these heinous attacks, are common knowledge to the general populace, and especially the security agencies, indicates government complicity.”.

According to the Forum, the reasons were more than enough to diminish public confidence in the government’s ability to decisively address insecurity on the Plateau and other parts of the country.

The forum further added that the attacks call for strategic intelligence gathering, synergy between security agencies and community leaders, sincerity of purpose on the part of the government, commitment, and the political will to address insecurity on the Plateau in particular and the country at large.

It urged the government and security agencies to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators and sponsors of the terrorist acts, adding that the only way to rekindle the hope of Nigerians and build public confidence in the government is to bring all the criminal elements to book.

“President Bola Tinubu has promised renewed hope; it is time the security outfits put a stop to these repeated killings and destruction of lives and property across the nation. As indigenous ministers, we call for a stop to this evil against the church and other innocent Nigerians. There is a limit to the patience that individuals and communities can sustain as they repeatedly encounter these terrorists.”.

The Forum appealed to relevant agencies of government, civil society organisations, and individuals to provide relief materials to the affected communities and charged the government to do all within its powers to resettle millions of Nigerians displaced from their ancestral lands by these criminal terrorists.

“As Christians, we have the assurance in the fact that no matter what, ultimately, and no matter how long it will take, good will always triumph over evil. We therefore appeal to all Christians to remain calm, peaceful, and prayerful. And for every Christian to do his duty wherever the Lord God has placed him or her,” he said.

