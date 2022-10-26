Releasing Kanu won’t bring crisis but solution to rising tension in South-East, Igbo monarchs, clergy reply FG

Traditional rulers and representatives of clergymen in Igbo land say, the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would not instigate a crisis in the South East.

This was in reaction to the federal government’s refusal to release the IPOB Leader despite the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged him of all counts of terrorism charges preferred against him, claiming that there would be a crisis in South East if Kanu is released.

The monarchs and the clergy who were in Abuja on Monday to witness proceedings on the Federal Government’s stay of execution suit against the IPOB leader argued that Kanu’s release would rather bring peace and end the building tension in the zone.

However, the monarchs expressed their sadness over the arguments of the Federal Government, insisting that Kanu’s release is rather the only known solution to the current unease in Igbo land.

The Chairman of Ndieze in Ibeku land, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Ezigbo, who was among the delegation to Abuja to solidarize with Kanu during the Monday court hearing, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to simply comply with the court order and stop looking for excuses to hold Kanu in perpetual custody.

“We want to refute the claims by the Federal Government that Kanu’s release will bring crisis in South East. It’s not true,” he said.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded to heed the growing appeals to release the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in compliance with the Appeal Court judgement that discharged him.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, House of Representatives candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency in the 2023 election, Dr Okuji Obinna Oreh made this appeal in Umuahia following the discharge of Kanu by the Court of Appeal of all counts of terrorism charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

In an interview with him in Umuahia, Oreh said that in line with the Court of Appeal judgement, the surest way to guarantee massive participation of the zone in the forthcoming elections is to heed the judgment and release Kanu.

According to him, “releasing Kanu would greatly help to restore peace in the South East, and make President Buhari a hero of the Igbo race.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE