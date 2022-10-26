Fuel scarcity: Long queue resurfaces in Ibadan filling stations

Residents of Oyo State have thronged fuel stations in Ibadan, the state capital following renewed scarcity.

When the Nigerian Tribune correspondent visited some fuel stations on Wednesday, cars, buses and motorcycles were seen in long queues while some filling stations were shut down.

Some of the petroleum stations visited include SAO petroleum station, Oke Ado; Total Grace Petroleum station, Oke Ado; Gastab filling station, Oke Bola.

During the visits, premium motor spirit (PMS) was sold for N180 at Bovas petroleum station, Oluyole while other stations sold the same product between N195 to N200.

A motorist told our correspondent that the long queue started around 6:30 am on Wednesday following a rumour about the hike in the price of petrol and its shortage.

