Kwankwaso picks Nov 1st  to unveil Presidential Blueprint

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso(RMK) has picked November 1, 2022 as a date for the unveiling of his presidential blueprint.

This is just as the party while reacting to security threat alerts raised by the US and UK, said the

council had a competent and robust security committee tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of party members and supporters at the rallies.

The Chief Spokesperson for the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladi Johnson

who disclosed this in a statement titled the

“Postponement of the Unveiling of the Presidential Blueprint and 3rd RMK Colloquium,” is set to unveil it on November 1, 2022.

According to him, the third RMK Colloquium for October 31, disclosed that the postponement was necessary because the party had to consult relevant stakeholders as well as members across the country. “The 3rd RMK colloquium, which is part of activities to mark the 66th birthday of His Excellency, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, is now to be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10 am, at A-Class Park and Events Centre, Wuse II, Abuja. The NNPP image maker therefore stated that ” On the same day, His Excellency will meet with state chairmen, governorship and senatorial candidates as well as other stakeholders to jointly take a look at his blueprint for Nigeria and Nigerians, while the unveiling of the blueprint comes up on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.”