Kwankwaso picks Nov 1st  to unveil Presidential Blueprint

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Kwankwaso picks Nov, t would be injustice, morally wrong to ask people to step down for Shekarau ― Kwankwaso, Declaration, Why Sanusi was my choice
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso(RMK) has picked November 1, 2022 as a date for the unveiling of his presidential blueprint.
This is just as the party while reacting to security threat alerts raised by the US and UK, said the
council had a competent and robust security committee tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of party members and supporters at the rallies.
The Chief Spokesperson for the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladi Johnson
 who disclosed  this in a statement titled the
“Postponement of the Unveiling of the Presidential Blueprint and 3rd RMK Colloquium,” is set to unveil it on November 1, 2022.
According to him, the third RMK Colloquium for October 31, disclosed that the postponement was necessary because the party had to consult relevant stakeholders as well as members across the country.

“The 3rd RMK colloquium, which is part of activities to mark the 66th birthday of His Excellency, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, is now to be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10 am, at A-Class Park and Events Centre, Wuse II, Abuja.

The NNPP image maker therefore stated that ” On the same day, His Excellency will meet with state chairmen, governorship and senatorial candidates as well as other stakeholders to jointly take a look at his blueprint for Nigeria and Nigerians, while the unveiling of the blueprint comes up on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.”

However. Mr. Johnson,  said the council can deal with any security concerns during its campaign rallies.

He made be  reacting to the terror alerts issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja and the British High Commission in Nigeria.

Mr.Johnson, however hinted that the council can deal with any security concerns during its campaign rallies.

It will be recalled that Johnson was reacting to the terror alerts issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja and the British High Commission in Nigeria.

He added that the NNPP was aware of the security concerns and mindful of the security situation in the country during its campaign rallies.

He said that the council had a competent and robust security committee tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of party members and supporters at the rallies.

You might also like
Latest News

Releasing Kanu won’t bring crisis but solution to rising tension in South-East,…

Latest News

Fuel scarcity: Long queue resurfaces in Ibadan filling stations

Latest News

Insecurity halts flow of investment from Mexico to Nigeria ― Envoy

Latest News

Gunmen kill 55-year-old ICT expert in Ondo over land dispute

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More