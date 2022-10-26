Kwankwaso picks Nov 1st to unveil Presidential Blueprint
“The 3rd RMK colloquium, which is part of activities to mark the 66th birthday of His Excellency, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, is now to be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10 am, at A-Class Park and Events Centre, Wuse II, Abuja.
The NNPP image maker therefore stated that ” On the same day, His Excellency will meet with state chairmen, governorship and senatorial candidates as well as other stakeholders to jointly take a look at his blueprint for Nigeria and Nigerians, while the unveiling of the blueprint comes up on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.”
He made be reacting to the terror alerts issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja and the British High Commission in Nigeria.
Mr.Johnson, however hinted that the council can deal with any security concerns during its campaign rallies.
It will be recalled that Johnson was reacting to the terror alerts issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja and the British High Commission in Nigeria.
He added that the NNPP was aware of the security concerns and mindful of the security situation in the country during its campaign rallies.
He said that the council had a competent and robust security committee tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of party members and supporters at the rallies.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE