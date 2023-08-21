Austin Okai Usman, House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Dekina/Bassa in the 2023 elections, has called on the Kogi State Government to unveil a transparent distribution plan for federal rice and palliatives amidst growing concerns.

In a statement released over the weekend and shared with journalists in Abuja, Okai emphasised that the 5 billion Naira allocated to the state should also be allocated transparently.

He stressed the importance of the Kogi State Government disclosing the method by which the bags of rice sent to the state will be distributed.

His words; “I find it difficult to understand why the state has not yet announced the arrival of the federal government’s palliatives. Genuine stakeholders in Kogi State should implore the government to release the rice palliatives sent by the Federal Government to the State.

“The rice must be shared across all political lines, as it is meant for the citizens of the state to alleviate the effects of the subsidy policy.

“Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s government must assure the people of Kogi state that they will not be denied the rice palliatives.”

