Following this night-time routine will help you not only get better sleep but all better skin.

Set a time to go to sleep: Going to sleep at a specific time every day trains your brain to release melatonin which helps reduce your blood pressure and body temperature, thereby making you feel sleepy

Take a shower: Taking a shower at night reduces your body temperature, which in turn will make you feel relaxed and tired Stay hydrated: Getting enough water into your system not only helps you sleep better but also helps your skin look radiant Have a light snack: You don’t want to take a heavy meal at night time, especially if it has high fat or high carb, because it makes it harder for you to go to sleep if you feel bloated, but you also don’t want to go to bed hungry because it doesn’t help you sleep either. The perfect in-between is a meal that’s high in protein but low in calories Sleep with fewer clothes. Going to bed with fewer clothes helps reduce body temperature, which is exactly what you need to get a good night’s rest. Reducing clothes also reduces the feeling of restrictions when sleeping. Read a book: The aim is to reduce stress and calm the mind. Reading a good book before bed has been proven to improve sleep.

