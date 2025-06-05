‘Refuse dumping’: Five men arraigned, remanded in Kirikiri

In a clear demonstration of its zero tolerance for indiscriminate refuse dumping, five individuals arrested for dumping waste in the canal along Igando-Iba Road Link Bridge were arraigned on Thursday and remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

The accused, who appeared before a Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi for dumping refuse in a canal, had their case adjourned till 9 July.

They were identified as Quassim Jamiu, 44, from Kwara State; Ayo Jamiu, 18, from Kwara State; Alexander Innocent, 40, from Akwa Ibom; Oparinde Taiwo, 55, from Ogun State; and Moses Adelowokan, 76, from Osun State.

The individuals were apprehended by a team from KAI and security personnel while transporting waste in a lorry. They were caught in the act of dumping refuse into the canal when security operatives intervened.

This latest arrest comes less than 48 hours after the state government issued a stern warning to individuals violating the State Environmental Laws, stating that those caught would face prosecution.

Speaking on the arrest, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing strict penalties against illegal refuse disposal.

He assured that the state government would ensure the diligent prosecution of all arrested individuals to serve as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

He further warned that offenders risk three months’ imprisonment and a fine of ₦250,000.

Mr Wahab noted that the state has provided PSP waste operators across all wards in Lagos State to facilitate waste evacuation from homes and neighbourhoods for a fee.

