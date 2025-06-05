Eid-el-Kabir: IBEDC assures customers of stable electricity supply during Sallah

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has assured customers of stable electricity supply during and after Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Company, in a goodwill message signed by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Francis Agoha said the Company understands the importance of stable electricity during the holidays.

It added, “Our technical teams are on standby, and we have enhanced our rapid response mechanisms to address faults and complaints swiftly. Our Customer Care lines – 07001239999– will remain active throughout the holiday to attend to your needs,”

He also announced the upgrade of the IBEDCPay App and other digital platforms, making it easier for customers to pay bills and request services. Customers can also access convenient payment options via recharge, Fetswallet, Quickteller, Buypower, and bank apps to avoid holiday service interruptions.

He indicated that IBEDC offices will be open during the public holidays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Engr. Agoha appreciated the continued support, cooperation, and trust of customers as the company strives to build a more efficient, reliable, and customer-centric electricity distribution system.

On Eid al-Adha celebration, Engr. Agoha prayed for peace, unity, and blessings across all communities, urging customers to prioritize safety in their use of electricity during and beyond the festive period. He cautioned against unsafe practices such as illegal connections, overloading of sockets, and tampering with electrical installations, warning that these actions could lead to serious electrical accidents.

“It is both illegal and dangerous to trade, live, or work near electricity installations,” he said. “Avoid driving under the influence of substances or flouting traffic rules, as such actions can result in collisions with electrical poles and other accidents.”

The MD/CEO also called on communities to remain vigilant and safeguard electrical infrastructure against vandalism. He urged customers to report any suspicious activity around electrical installations and warned against engaging unqualified persons (quacks) to handle electrical faults or appliances.

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has assured customers of stable electricity supply during and after Eid-al-Adha celebration.

The company, in a goodwill message signed by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Francis Agoha said it understands the importance of stable electricity during the holidays.

It added, “Our technical teams are on standby, and we have enhanced our rapid response mechanisms to address faults and complaints swiftly. Our Customer Care lines – 07001239999– will remain active throughout the holiday to attend to your needs,”

He also announced the upgrade of the IBEDCPay App and other digital platforms, making it easier for customers to pay bills and request services. Customers can also access convenient payment options via recharge, Fetswallet, Quickteller, Buypower, and bank apps to avoid holiday service interruptions.

He indicated that IBEDC offices will be open during the public holidays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Engr. Agoha appreciated the continued support, cooperation, and trust of customers as the company strives to build a more efficient, reliable, and customer-centric electricity distribution system.

On Eid al-Adha celebration, Engr. Agoha prayed for peace, unity, and blessings across all communities, urging customers to priorities safety in their use of electricity during and beyond the festive period. He cautioned against unsafe practices such as illegal connections, overloading of sockets, and tampering with electrical installations, warning that these actions could lead to serious electrical accidents.

“It is both illegal and dangerous to trade, live, or work near electricity installations,” he said. “Avoid driving under the influence of substances or flouting traffic rules, as such actions can result in collisions with electrical poles and other accidents.”

The MD/CEO also called on communities to remain vigilant and safeguard electrical infrastructure against vandalism. He urged customers to report any suspicious activity around electrical installations and warned against engaging unqualified persons (quacks) to handle electrical faults or appliances.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE