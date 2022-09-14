Rector advocates 70 years as retirement age for polytechnics chief lecturers

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr Dayo Oladebeye has called for the extension of the retirement age of chief lecturers in the Nigerian polytechnic from age 65 to 70 years.

Oladebeye, who lamented that polytechnics are now losing their best hands due to the retirement age issue, said lecturers should be allowed to serve till 70 years of age so as to contribute to the development of education in the country.

The Rector spoke at the send off and retirement programme of the former deputy rector (Administration) of the polytechnic, Garba Olorunoje from the Department of Building Technology of the institution.

According to him, “I recommend that the retirement age for chief lecturer in the Nigerian polytechnics should be the same as the university professors because they still have a lot to contribute to the development of their institutions and the education sector at that age.”

He described Olorunoje as a very hardworking, loyal and unassuming administrator who worked diligently for the growth of the polytechnic, adding that the institution would continue to benefit from his wealth and unmatched experience.

The national president, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti Alumni Association, Oyedokun Abiodun, said that Olorunoje was being celebrated for what he stands for, his impeccable pedigree and integrity in the institution and beyond.

He noted that he had impacted significantly the lives of friends and students of the institution, charging others to emulate him.

