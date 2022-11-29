Real People Concept, FMARD empower ministry staff with skills in artificial insemination

AS part of efforts targeted at boosting livestock production in the country, Real People Cattle Hub, a subsidiary of Real People Concept in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, have empowered staff of the Department of Animal Husbandry in the ministry with skills in artificial insemination for cattle.

Speaking during the certification ceremony held at Real People Cattle Hub, Ododo Village, in Olaoluwa Local Government Area of Osun State, Managing Director, Real People Concept, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju, said the trainees have gone through rigorous graining at the cattle hub for two weeks.

He further noted that:”We have trained them on artificial insemination, reproductive ultrasonography among others. When they were coming in, they came with the intention of coming to get trained on artificial insemination, but we have trained them as reproductive experts and we are presenting certificates to them today.”

The leader of the trainees, Bello Liman, while speaking on behalf of others described the experience at Real People Cattle Hub as a very wonderful one, saying:”It is one of the best experience I personally have had on the job so far and I am very sure I am speaking the minds of many of my colleagues.

“Real People Concept’s arrangement is flexible and I think that flexibility is what led to where they are today because it is not that we are brought here for training and that they are going to impact knowledge and ideas on us alone, they also grab something from us. We thank them for the opportunity and we are looking forward to working with them again.”

Representative of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmood Abubakar, Osun State Coordinator of the ministry Sunday Olugbenga Atoyebi, thanked participants who have come from different states of the country to attend the training. He also thanked Real People Concept for sharing in their wealth of knowledge with the particiapnts.

He said:”I understand your learning experiences covered all about artificial insemination for cattle to boost livestock production and most importantly producing special breed of offsrings to boost milk production all over the country in few years to come, which is the focus for now.”