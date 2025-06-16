Real estate operators tasked on excellence in project delivery

OPERATORS in the real estate value chain have been tasked on the need to always strive for excellence in project delivery and the practice of the profession.

President, International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Nigeria-Chapter, Mr Akin Opatola, gave the charge at the 2025 World Prix d’Excellence award, a prestigious real estate award to global projects that embody excellence in all disciplines in creation and development.

Opatola, who lauded the hosting right awarded to the chapter, stressed that the essence was to help shape global best practice, stating that it wasn’t an easy task to have over 80 developers, including architects and city planners from around the world, who have demonstrated excellence in real estate projects.

Some of the international/iconic real estate projects that were recognised in the world gold winners categories included affordable housing Isantorinl in Malaysia, affordable housing Zhonglu 3 residences in Taiwan (social housing category), IringanBayu Seremban Wetland Park project (environmental category) and in the heritage category-W Budapest hotel Drechsler Palace Hungary won.

For hotel category, Pullman Singapore Hill Street emerged; for industrial category, Nouvelle industrial park at Kota Puteri, Malaysia won in that category; in Master Plan category, Liget Budapest project Hungary won; for office category; the TSLAW tower in Malaysia emerged winner, while Yunlin Stream Landscaping Taiwan won in the public infrastructure amenities category.

Similarly, in the residential high-rise category, Sapphire by the Garden Australia emerged; for residential mid-rise, the Metrodom River Residential Park, Hungary was awarded, and The light Collection IV Malaysia emerged winner in the residential low-rise category.

Also, there were 14 other projects under the World Silver award winners covering the different categories real estate projects at the forum.

The FIABCI Nigeria president disclosed that the chapter now has the Prix d’excellence team that developers and other operatives can work with to put their documentation together, showcase projects and win award.

Opatola said: “We have some of our local players at the forum, and it is also an opportunity to learn, improve their own practice and design. It also offers opportunity for networking and idea sharing. Gradually, there would be an uplift in value, culture and even standard and raise the profession generally. We hope that next year, at the next forum in Vienna, we want to see Nigeria’s top developers attend and showcase their best projects and win international recognition. Putting the project materials together is quite tough; even though some of our developers qualify, many find it difficult to put their materials together”

President, International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI)-Africa and Near East, Adele Adeniji, explained that there were certain criteria with which the projects were graded in terms of assessment before getting to the level of being awarded at the ceremony.

He observed that the hosting right for Nigeria this year was a landmark achievement to FIABCI, the Nigeria chapter, the nation and Africa

“In the past 75 years, Africa has never hosted the congress and never believed that Nigeria could host the congress, but the Nigerian chapter has proved that it has great potential and opportunity to host the world.

“It is an award to any project that is so extraordinary in the built environment and the forum is one of the events that FIABCI International will not compromise on. This initiative is judge the best projects and award excellence to it. FIABCI has been doing this all over the world, and whenever FIABCI has its yearly congress, there must be a Prix d’Excellence, and it comes in various categories,” he said.

Earlier, in a remark, FIABCI-World President, Ramon Riera, commended the awardees for coming up with new ideas through their projects and working towards making the world a better place for everyone.

According to him, since its inception in 1992, the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards has stood as a global standard of excellence in real estate having long recognised as “the world’s finest property achievement.

“These are developments that embody innovation, sustainability, and community impact—projects that give back to the environment and society in meaningful and lasting ways. To maintain such high standards, we rely on an equally distinguished panel of judges—outstanding real estate professionals from across five continents. Their expertise, impartiality, and rigour ensure that every submission is evaluated with the utmost consideration and that only those developments truly exemplifying excellence are awarded.

Their work reflects FIABCI’s broader mission: to respond to the evolving property needs of communities around the world and to promote best practices in every corner of our industry. We are inspired by the incredible diversity and quality of the projects from heritage restoration to innovative commercial spaces, the award categories recognize achievement but also encourage a global culture of excellence, creativity, and resilience in our industry. As we look toward the future, we do so with hope and optimism,” he said.

