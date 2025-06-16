AI, social media redefining influence in consumer behaviour —Expert

A tech expert and co-founder of TechNovelle, Victoria Ogunsanya, has identified the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and Social media as technologies that have not only redefined communication and commerce, but dramatically reshaped the way people think, behave and decide.

Ogunsanya made the observation while delivering a paper at the recent International Seminar of the Yappi Makassar School of Administrative Sciences (STIA) with the Association of Indonesian Social Science Researchers and Teachers (APPISI).

At the seminar tagged “Navigating the Digital Era: The Impact of AI and Social Media on Human Behaviour and Society’, the tech expert argued that though operating subtly, the impact of these technologies on politics and consumer markets remains huge.

Victoria, while delivering a paper on the expanding role of AI in shaping political engagement and consumer decision-making, added that from micro-targeted political messaging to predictive consumer marketing, AI and social media platforms now wield unparalleled influence over public opinion and decision-making.

The TechNovelle boss explored the multifaceted ways in which the technologies intersect with political campaigns and digital marketing, while critically examining their implications for democratic processes, consumer autonomy, and societal well-being.

She highlighted how campaigns are now powered by sophisticated AI tools capable of microtargeting voters with personalised messages based on behavioural data, and conducting real-time sentiment analysis to adjust messaging strategies.

Victoria, however, noted that despite the benefits, the advent of those technologies is not without its inherent risks, too.

“The use of deepfake technologies, automated disinformation, and algorithmic echo chambers is contributing to voter manipulation, polarisation, and declining trust in democratic institutions.

“We’ve entered an era where the difference between influence and manipulation is increasingly blurred,” Victoria said.

Shifting to the commercial sector, Victoria also shed light on how AI is revolutionising marketing by creating hyper-personalised consumer experiences.

Through predictive analytics, she stated, companies can anticipate needs before consumers even express them, driving purchasing behaviour in ways that feel seamless yet often subconscious.

She therefore called for multi-stakeholder collaboration among technologists, policymakers, brands, and citizens to ensure that AI and social media serve the public good rather than private or partisan interests.

