Ikoyi-Ekiti community unites, revitalised Arowona market at Araromi village

The Arowona Market in Araromi Village, Ikoyi-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State has officially reopened after a prolonged closure due to deteriorated access roads, as the significant development marked a pivotal moment for local commerce and rural economic revitalisation in the area.

The reopening ceremony, was attended by notable community leaders and market stakeholders, including the Odofin of Ikoyi-Ekiti, High Chief Jacob Olufemi Ogunsakin, the Iyaloja-Arowona of Ikoyi-Ekiti, Chief (Mrs.) Titilope Adediran; the Iyalaje of Ikoyi-Ekiti, Chief (Mrs.) Modupe Adewumi and the Iyalode-Alejo, Chief (Mrs.) Mosunmola Adebayo, among others. Prayers were observed to commence the market’s reopening, symbolising hope and renewed commitment to economic growth.

In his message, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti Kingdom, Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana, urged all citizens of the community both home and in the diaspora to support the success of the market

The monarch said that the market is a vital hub for the community’s economic growth and development, adding “let us work together to ensure its prosperity by patronising local businesses, promoting our market’s unique products, maintaining cleanliness and orderliness, as well as providing security and support to traders.

“Together, we can make the Arowona market a thriving commercial centre, benefiting our community and enhancing our town’s reputation. Let us make Ikoyi-Ekiti proud.”

It will be recalled that the closure of the market had been a setback for local traders and farmers, hindering the distribution of agricultural produce and affecting livelihoods.

The recent rehabilitation of Ikole-Isaba-Ikoyi-Igbemo road, awarded by the Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), has been instrumental in restoring access to the market, facilitating the movement of goods and people.

The revitalisation of the market, according to the release signed by the Principal Secretary to the monarch, Prince Oluwole Fagbewesa, presents numerous opportunities for economic development. The community leadership has identified key sectors for investment, including agrobusiness, tourism, real estate and manufacturing. The market’s strategic location and the community’s rich cultural heritage make it an ideal hub for trade and tourism.

“The reopening of Arowona Market is more than a local event; it is a symbol of resilience and a testament to what can be achieved through collective effort. As the market regains its position as a central economic hub, the involvement of all Ikoyi citizens will be crucial in sustaining its growth and ensuring prosperity for future generations,” the release added.

