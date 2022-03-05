Reactions as Nigerian volunteer fighters asked to pay $1000 to fight in Ukraine 

The announcement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria that Nigerians who are volunteering to travel to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces must provide $1,000 for tickets and visas has drawn out various reactions from Nigerians particularly on social media.

The Ukrainian embassy which had its premises occupied by numerous Nigerians who expressed readiness to join the Ukrainian side said that in addition to the money needed for airfare and visa by these volunteers, proof of evidence of military experience, passports among others are expected to be provided.

The Ukrainian Embassy official revealed that the $1,000 cost is a result of the difficulty in travelling to Ukraine since the closure of the airspace due to the war.

He said that the only way to enter Ukraine is to fly through countries that have borders with Ukraine, noting that these countries are part of the European Union (EU) and as such visas will be needed to visit them.

He said since Nigerians needed visas to visit their border countries like Romania and Poland, Hungary, it would be difficult for them to use the land borders.

This has not gone down well with some Nigerians who lamented that the cost of travelling to Ukraine is too high.

Fasakin Gabriel tweeted that a lot of Nigerian youths are looking for an escape route even if it means fighting in a war that does not concern them.

“A lot of youths at looking for escape route out of Nigeria even if it means fighting in a what that does not concern them.

“115 Nigerian youths stormed Ukrainian embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight for Ukraine? APC has finished this country. There is absolutely no hope whatsoever,” said Fasakin (@fashakin87).

Another Twitter user, $SOLO $SCORE $CFC HODler, said that the Ukrainian embassy’s demand is absurd and unbelievable and thinks that the embassy is sabotaging the President of Ukraine’s effort.

Okafor Chineme posted that Ukraine did not know Nigerians will troop to Ukraine embassy to go and fight a war just to leave the country. He said the Nigerian leaders should bury their whole bodies in shame.

“They don’t know that Nigerians will troop to Ukraine Embassy to go and fight war, just to leave this country Nigeria…. The leaders should bury their whole bodies in shame,” said Okafor (@chukwunemerem28).

A Twitter user, Kingdom, said the only time you are allowed to enter a country is when they want to fight their war.

“To fight what exactly. The only time you are allowed to enter a country is when they want you to fight their war….like pay money to die….no one told us death is expensive,” said Kingdom (@CUdoaku).