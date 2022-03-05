Experts reiterate warning on effects of climate change in Nigeria

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Experts in climate change in Nigeria in collaboration with a  German organization, The Do School, have called for urgent actions to curb effects of climate crisis in the country.
In their separate presentations at a Climate Justice summit, organized by a non-governmental organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative, to raise awareness about global climate change among secondary school students in Ilorin, the experts warned that drastic effects of climate change may soon make the earth unsafe for humans and animals.
The facilitators at the summit, Abideen Olasupo, a Climate Justice activist and COP 26 delegate and Zainab Yaqub, a PhD student of Chemical Engineering at the University of Johannesburg, enlightened the students on the causes, effects of and ways to curb climate crisis.
In his lecture, Abideen, also a climate change activist, urged the students to take actions that promote a friendly ecosystem and to also continue to raise awareness on climate change among their colleagues, friends and family members.
In her own presentation, Zainab explained that the large amount of carbon dioxide humans put into the air through vehicles, power plants, telecommunication masts, airplanes, factories, among others, causes damage to the environment.

 

She highlighted the effects of climate change to include flooding, wildfires, intense droughts, food and water insecurity, declining biodiversity, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms and other forms of extreme weather conditions.
Speaking on actions that could be taken to curb the negative impacts of the climate crisis in our local communities, Zainab called for massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, recycling of waste products and creation of green spaces through planting of trees and flowers.
Earlier in her welcome address, the Founder/Executive Director of Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative, Nafisat Bakare, said “the Climate Justice Summit was aimed at raising consciousness towards developing environmentally friendly characters among the young adults, creating the ripple effect for the creation of quality life and environment
“At the end of the training, the school students will be certified as Climate Justice Ambassadors and become members of a worldwide network of committed children taking actions to combat climate change.
“As climate justice ambassadors, the students will create awareness about climate issues among their colleagues, peers and family members, and will also implement actions to mitigate the effect of the climate crisis in their various communities”.

