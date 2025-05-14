REA seeks N1trn for prompt projects’ implementation

For the prompt implementation of projects under its cover, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) says it’s looking to raise close to N1 trillion for the purpose.

The agency stated that it is working on several key initiatives, which include the implementation of the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company (REAMC), the establishment of the Renewable University, and the completion of Energising Education Phase 3, among others.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in an interview at a forum held recently in Lagos.

According to him, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, had given approval for the REAMC.

He said: “This is a company that will warehouse all the big REA projects on its balance sheet and leverage that balance sheet to raise more funding.

“We are looking at raising close to a trillion naira so we can continue implementing projects. We are also looking at the establishment of the Renewable University, which has already begun. A consulting company is conducting the feasibility study for its establishment.

“We are aiming to complete Energising Education Phase 3, which involves eight universities that are about to be finished.”

These universities, he said, include the University of Yola, University of Port Harcourt, University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (Imo State), University of Port Harcourt, Federal University of Kogi in Lokoja, Federal University of Nasarawa in Lafia, Federal University of Katsina in Dutsin-Ma, and Modibbo Adama University of Technology in Yola.

“Additionally, we are looking at starting Phase 4, which will cover another eight sets of universities,” the managing director of REA said.

Regarding the controversy surrounding whether the Federal Government is banning the importation of solar PV panels, he explained that one of the agency’s key goals is to ensure the localization of PV panel manufacturing in the country.

He shared that he had visited a solar PV manufacturing plant in the Ikotun area of Lagos and engaged with the company’s management.

“We visited one of the companies here in Ikotun. It has a 100-megawatt capacity, and we observed the production line. We also looked at their level of quality control and the standards of the products they are producing. We engaged with them and discussed how we can continue to foster such investments in the country.

“From there, I came to this event, which focuses on promoting gender inclusivity in the energy sector. A friend of mine, who is in the energy business, also has plans to venture into the renewable energy space,” he said.

Regarding the abandoned rural electrification projects, which numbered around 1,000 before the new management came on board, Aliyu said that to date, there is not a single abandoned project. He added that all outstanding payments have been made to contractors.

He stated: “To date, there is no single abandoned project. We have paid all the outstanding dues to contractors, mobilized them back to the sites, and completed all these projects.

“I’m not sure there’s a single abandoned project, though there may be some that are incomplete due to insufficient budget provisions. But we don’t have abandoned projects in REA at the moment.”

The Energising Education Program (EEP) is a Federal Government of Nigeria initiative tasked with developing off-grid, dedicated, and independent power plants, as well as rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure, to supply clean and reliable power to 37 Federal universities and seven affiliated University Teaching Hospitals. Additionally, it will provide street lighting for illumination and safety, as well as world-class Renewable Energy Workshop Training Centres (WTCs) at each of the EEP beneficiary institutions.

Phase III is funded by the African Development Bank (AFDB) and covers eight universities. The universities in this phase will utilize solar (11 MW) and/or gas (8.5 MW) power systems.

The objectives are to improve the quality of educational systems at tertiary institutions through the provision of reliable and sustainable power, develop and operate WTCs where students will receive firsthand practical experience in renewable energy technologies and innovations, and improve safety on campus through either the rehabilitation or installation of street lighting, among other goals.

