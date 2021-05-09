RCCG youths go bald to honour late Dare Adeboye

As the burial programme of the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dare Adeboye, commences today, the youths of the church as gone bald as a sign to show their last respect for the deceased.

The development, according to the youths of the church was to honour Pastor Dare Adeboye, who has been widely described as a ‘soldier’ as well as to appreciate his great impact on the development of the youth department of the church at large.

Tribune Online gathered that the act had flooded virtually all social media with an #forPDee #NotTodaySatan as part of the effort to honour the ‘fallen soldier’.

The two surviving sons of the notable cleric, Pastor Adeolu Adeboye and Pastor Leke Adeboye, also joined the league of youths of the church to go bald in honour of their late brother.

According to Leke Adeboye, development was to honour Pastor Dare Adeboye as well as to demonstrate ‘a clean heart and a clean soul as a Christian’.

“Yes, we have done a hashtag for PD as a sign of respect. The Bible says; Paul was talking to the people of Philippians and Philistines that to live is Christ, and to die is gain. It is actually simple because it is His gain to win a soul. PD is already gone, so what are you going to do? How are you living right now? What is going to happen with you when you pass on? #forPDee, hair shaved, clean hearts and clean minds,” he said.

