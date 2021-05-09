Boat mishap claims 15 lives, several others missing in Niger

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Niger
Boat mishap claims 15

Tragedy struck at the weekend in Niger State, following a boat mishap in Tijana community of Munya local government area of the state that claimed the lives of over 15 villagers on board the ill-fated boat inside a river in the area.

The boat was said to have capsized at about 6:00 pm on Saturday when the villagers were allegedly returning from a local market in Zumba in Shiroro local government area of the state.

According to the Sarkin Kasuwan (Head of the Market) of Zumba, Mallam Adamu Ahmed who confirmed the incident to Tribune Online, by telephone interview he said the local wooden boat was carrying no fewer than about 60 passengers on board, including women and children when it capsized due to a heavy windstorm, that heralded a heavy downpour.

He stated that among the victims were some returnees who had earlier fled their homes with their children due to armed bandits attacks.

Mallam Adamu Ahmed stated further that about 17 people have been rescued alive through the efforts of local divers who swung into action shortly after the incident happened following a distress call by concerned people around the scene of the boat mishap.

The Sarkin Kasuwa noted that the local divers, mostly youths had defied the heavy rainfall to continue their rescue operation on Saturday evening when no official assistance from the state government was yet to be seen from those who had made concerted efforts to contact the government on the unfortunate incident.

It could however be recalled that a similar boat mishap had occurred in the area that claimed over 13 lives in 2017 when a passenger Wooden boat with no fewer than about 30 people on board capsized midway into their journey to the same Zumba market.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Boat mishap claims 15  Boat mishap claims 15

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Boat mishap claims 15  Boat mishap claims 15

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Northern youths arrested in Ondo, victims of job scam, investigation reveals

Latest News

Red cross society calls for collective action against kidnapping, killings in Nigeria

Latest News

Police nab eight for murder, kidnapping in Osun

Latest News

RCCG youths go bald to honour late Dare Adeboye

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More