RASDA trains 250 teachers on reading, comprehension skills in Ogun

The Reading Awareness Society for Development in Africa (RASDA), has trained a total of 250 teachers in the basic education schools on reading and comprehension skills in Ogun State.

The training, which was organised in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), was aimed at training the teachers to enhance their teaching capability.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by the permanent secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Bosede Ogunleye, said that teachers must be up and doing in the discharge their duties.

She said: “We need this kind of training from time to time as a form of capacity-building for our teachers to enable them to perform effectively.”

She explained further that the purpose of the training was to equip the teachers with the skill to handle the children, adding that whatever they impart on the children goes a long way in making them become better persons in future.

“They need to train these children in line with the new methodology and ensure that all of them are coping well. It is until when the learners are responding to learning that we can say that we have imparted correctly.”

Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Femi Majekodunmi, described the training as a good development. He assured that SUBEB would continue to train and retrain teachers in the state for them to deliver optimally.

The president of RASDA, Mrs Bukola Ladoja, noted that there are lots of challenges in the education sector, submitting that the training would help in solving larger percentages of such challenges.

“With this training, we want to educate teachers on how to teach overcrowded classes and to make them see how important they are to this nation. Without them putting the right foundation in place, the nation cannot develop.

“There are lots of challenges facing the education sector today, this program will solve a larger percentage of the problem, ‘’ she said.