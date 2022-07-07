OYSCHST signs MOU with LAUTECH for Dental Nursing programme

By Tribune Online
The management of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology (OYSCHST), Eleyele,  Ibadan had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH),  Ogbomoso,  Oyo State, for its Dental Nursing programme.

The official legal document of the MoU was jointly signed by the immediate past provost of the College, Mr Siji Ganiyu;  registrar, Mrs Oladupe Ayoola and the acting vice chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Mojeed Liasu.

Speaking after the signing of the MOU Professor Liasu extolled the virtues and sterling qualities of OYSCHST immediate past provost, Mr Siji Ganiyu describing  him as a good public administrator.

He noted that Mr Ganiyu is a man whose tenure had witnessed monumental achievements which had made the academic collaboration possible.

Professor Liasu noted with delight that the signing of the official document for academic collaboration would go a long way in cementing cordial academic relationship between the two institutions, which are owned by the  Oyo State government.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

He eulogised the college for putting in place the necessary facilities for academic excellence.

The LAUTECH boss assured that the university would not regret collaborating with the College in running the Dental Nursing programme.

In his remarks, the OYSCHST immediate past provost, Mr Siji Ganiyu commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his support in ensuring that the needed facilities which had qualified the college for academic collaboration with LAUTECH were in place.

Mr Ganiyu assured the management of LAUTECH  that the legacy of academic excellence would be sustained for the effectiveness of the academic collaboration.

He thanked Professor M.O. Liasu for his trust and confidence in the college.

The head of the Department of  Oral Health Science, under which the Dental Nursing Programme is domiciled, Mrs Yemisi Ologunja expressed her joy over the enviable feat  thanking the college’s governing council and management and members of staff for their support.


The MOU signing ceremony was witnessed by the deputy provost of the college, Mrs Oluyemisi Oyewo;  registrar, Mrs Oladupe Ayoola; head, Oral Health Science Department, Mrs  Yemisi Ologunja  and Public Relations Officer, Mr Sola Samuel Ojewole.

