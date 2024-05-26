As the battle for the soul of the emirship in Kano between the reinstated Emir Sanusi Lamido and the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bsyero ranges on, some stakeholders in the Rano emirate have expressed their gratitude to the Nigerian judiciary and security agencies for their roles in upholding the rule of law regarding a recent controversial decision by the Kano State House of Assembly.

Rano emirate was part of four additional emirate councils created by former Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and subsequently abolished by the incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

However, in a press release issued today, the stakeholders criticised the actions of the Kano State Assembly members from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), stating that their decisions were “intended to cause ill feelings” and disrupt the state’s peace.

The press release was signed by prominent figures within the Rano Emirate, including Professor Abdu Salihi Matawallen Rano and Alhaji Nura Ali Rano Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta.

According to the stakeholders, “Kano State has witnessed unprecedented eight years of peace, stability, social and economic progress without a day when the people of the state took to the street to protest on anything.”

The stakeholders praised the judiciary for its “courageous interpretation of the constitution” and the security forces for their “unalloyed patriotism and professionalism” in maintaining order.

“Thank God, the Judiciary and the security agencies have, as their hallmark, risen to the occasion and averted what could have caused catastrophic consequences in the Emirates.”

The group also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and ensure the observance of the rule of law in Kano State.

