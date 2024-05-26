The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has donated a sum of N10 million to the victims of the Kano Laraban Abasawa Mosque fire attack, with additional promises of building a modern place of worship for the town.

It will be recalled that one Shafiu Abubakar Gadan was said to have set the mosque ablaze while worshippers were performing the morning prayers, with already 18 worshippers losing their lives while the remaining 8 are still receiving medical attention at Kano Murtala Mohammed Hospital.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, a copy made available to the press on Sunday in Kano

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate announced that a modern mosque would be built for the community for their daily prayers.

Following the request by the community leaders, Senator Barau also donated N10 million for the purchase of land to be used as a burial ground, and another N5 million was given to the injured and the families of the worshippers who lost their lives in the mosque inferno.

Senator Jubril said, “When I heard the news of this tragic incident, I was shocked. May Allah SWT grant all those who lost their lives to Jannatul Firdaus. And for those who are currently hospitalised, I wish them a quick recovery.

” I will build a modern mosque for your community and following the request of the village head, he told me that the graveyard of the community is filled up. So, I hereby donate N10 million for the purchase of land for this purpose.”

During the visit, prayers were offered by the Special Assistant to the Deputy President of the Senate on Education, Professor Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, for the remembrance of the souls of the deceased persons.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured people who were receiving medical attention at the hospital.

While speaking on behalf of the community, Malam Musa Muhammad appreciated the Deputy President of the Senate, describing him as a progressive leader.

“I survived the incident because I was late for the Subhi prayer on that day. I was among those who rescued some of the victims.

”We are extremely grateful for the visit. We are with you, and we will continue to be with you. May Allah SWT reward you for your intervention in building a modern mosque for us. We are also grateful for the cash donations,” he notes.

