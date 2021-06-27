Raising and reproducing leaders (III)

We have been discussing raising and reproducing leaders. Leaders will not emerge if there is no deliberate process put in place.

Pre-conditions to reproducing leaders:

1) The main leader must create an enabling environment for leaders to grow, be groomed and produced. The main leader must create an environment where there is trust. There must be mutual trust between the leader and the followers. The followers must see that the leader has their interest at heart and that he is interested in their development. The vision of the organization must be clearly spelt out and followers must see clearly how the vision relates to them. They must see their future in the vision.

“The greatest leaders mobilize others by coalescing people around a shared vision.” Ken Blanchard

2). The main leader himself must be “followable” – he must be an effective leader worthy of being emulated. Followers are more likely to become leaders if their main leader is a model of leadership for them.

“Become the kind of leader that people would follow voluntarily; even if you had no title or position.” Brian Tracy

A leader must be an inspiration before he can reproduce other leaders.

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” John Quincy Adams

The leader being worth “following” will encourage people to be freely raised by him. This makes raising and reproducing leaders easier.

“Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.” Philippians 4:9.

“Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” Jack Welch

3) The main leader must be a resource person. He must be competent and have what it takes to raise others. He must provide private and public “tutoring”.

“And when he was alone, they that were about him with the twelve asked of him the parable. And he said unto them, Unto you it is given to know the mystery of the kingdom of God: but unto them that are without, all these things are done in parables: That seeing they may see, and not perceive; and hearing they may hear, and not understand; lest at any time they should be converted, and their sins should be forgiven them.” Mark 4:10-12.

“But without a parable spake he not unto them: and when they were alone, he expounded all things to his disciples.” Mark 4:34.

“True leadership lies in guiding others to success. In ensuring that everyone is performing at their best, doing the work they are pledged to do and doing it well.” Bill Owens

TO BE CONTINUED

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…