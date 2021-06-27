Senwele Jesu, Debo Ojubuyi, others for Opelope Anointing’s 21 years anniversary

Popular gospel musicians, Evangelist Bukola Akinade (aka Senwele Jesu) and Debo Ojubuyi will lead other music ministers, stakeholders and fans of veteran gospel musician, Dunni Olanrewaju, to the celebration of the 21st anniversary of her hit song entitled, “Opelope Anointing.”

The event, R gathered, will also feature free health care, among others. The underprivileged will also be given free clothing and foodstuffs.

The one-week event, which will commence from July 1 to 7, at Ita-Nla, Ijebu Imusin, Ogun State, will also feature performances by Yemi Reign, Taloniogo, Deborah Adenodi, Rich Twins, Bukola Oreofe, Daniel Aralomo, Esther Balogun Alabi and Evangelist Chuks Chidube.

According to Olanrewaju, the event was another avenue to appreciate God for a successful career and also extend her gratitude to God for helping her to impact lives through her hit song, Opelope Anointing.

“To the glory of God Opelope Anointing will be 21 years-old and this can only be God. The event has become impactful as people of like minds have embraced the vision, which brought about the Opelope Anointing Foundation that has impacted lives positively beyond the South-West. I look forward to the glorious event and I am optimistic that God will take perfect control,” she added.

