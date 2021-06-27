Foundation empowers 53 youths in Kwara

A philanthropic foundation of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin district headquarters, Oluwole Foundation, has empowered 53 youths with items worth over N20 million.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the empowerment programme at the church district headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital, recently, chairman of the foundation, Pastor Moses Ademola Popoola, said among the beneficiaries is a farmer who was helped with irrigation farming equipment.

Some of the items distributed included two tricycles (Keke NAPEP), freezers, sewing machines, motorcycles, welding machines and generators, among others.

He said: “We are having the seventh edition. We don’t just give gifts to people, we interview people and ask of their pressing needs and based on their response, we empower them. We are empowering people with deep freezers, sewing machines and fabricating machine for welders. We are empowering a farmer who is into irrigation farming. We also donated tricycles to two people. In fact, we have 53 beneficiaries this year, with items worth over N20 million.

“You cannot rely on government. That is the problem we are having in this nation. The youths should be up and doing; they should find something doing. There is no white collar job again. Aside the fact that you went to university, you should be able to do something with your life. I am advising the youths to make sure that they do something with their lives. They should not allow anybody to use them,” he said.

The cleric, however, advised government to deliver on their promises made to people during electioneering campaigns.

“Our leaders should do what I call personal leadership. If you cannot lead yourself, you cannot lead any other person. If you discipline yourself, you will be able to lead other people. They should be committed to taking care of the people. If the leaders want the country to be better, they should take care of the people so that they will take good care of themselves and there won’t be any problem in the nation,” he said.

“They should take security seriously. Our government is just paying lip service to security. If there is the need to employ more police and soldiers, they should continue to employ. That is why I was complaining when they cancelled Peace Corps. Instead of cancelling it, they should have absorbed them as police or soldiers. After they have got the training, many of them would have helped because they were already trained,” he said.

He also urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items given to them, just as the beneficiaries expressed gratitude and pledged to make judicious use of the items.

