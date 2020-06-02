Rainmaker, Majek Fashek, is dead

LEGENDARY singer and Rainmaker as he is fondly called, Majek Fashek has died.
His manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, confirmed the news via a short video on Instagram, saying the “the legend has gone to be with the Lord, but this time we should all celebrate him.
Details later.
