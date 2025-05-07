Raining season: Anambra LG commences clearing, desilting of drainages

The Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State has commenced the clearing and desilting of drainage channels across its communities as part of efforts to prevent erosion and flooding during the peak of the rainy season.

Chairman of the council, Hon. Shedrack Azubuike, told journalists in his office on Tuesday that the desilting exercise would reduce the spread of diseases and enhance the overall aesthetics of the area.

Azubuike stated that the exercise would be carried out in all parts of the LGA to improve the free flow of stormwater.

According to him, regular maintenance of the drainage systems is essential to tackling both environmental and public health issues caused by blocked drains.

“This exercise is in line with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s ‘Operation Clean, Green, and Sustainable Anambra’, aimed at ensuring that communities are neat, safe, and habitable for all.

“Clearing these drains will help prevent avoidable flooding that could result in the loss of lives and property.

“Our goal is to make Orumba South a model of cleanliness in Anambra State,” he said.

He also appealed to residents to imbibe a culture of maintaining a healthy environment and refrain from dumping waste into drainage channels, warning that such practices contribute significantly to blockages and increased flood risk.

