OFFCUT: ‘Face your allegations, leave us alone,’ — Netizens slam Akpabio over hardship comment

Social media users have criticised Senate President Godswill Akpabio over his recent comments on the economic hardship facing Nigerians, urging him instead to address the allegations levelled against him.

Tribune Online reports that Akpabio, in a speech titled “Rising to Nigeria’s Moment” delivered on the floor of the Senate to welcome lawmakers back from recess, acknowledged that the country’s economic situation is weighing heavily on citizens and testing their patience.

However, many Nigerians were unimpressed by his remarks, questioning his contribution to easing their plight.

Reacting to this, they advised Akpabio to focus on clearing his name rather than speaking on national hardship, which they say he has done little to alleviate.

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan recently accused Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her in his office and residence in Akwa Ibom State.

Additionally, the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar had previously upheld a three-year jail term for Professor Peter Ogban, who was found guilty of falsifying election results in favour of Akpabio, then a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting on Facebook, @Tim SirRote, wrote, “Go and and face Sexual Harassment allegations and leave them alone. Nonsense. 🤣🤣🤣”

@Abdulazeez Sani said, “At the moment he was invited for investigation of sexual harassment by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, he feel betrayed by the presidency he is now turning defence to attack. If you are not guilty why would you be scared of presidential investigation of your own political party?”

“Go and face ur criminal election fraud don’t pity us now bcz no body can support u at ur problem u face. When u gone rome u said it’s good for us to be suffering why talking now about what u and your greediness turned the nation to”, @Yayi Egba wrote.

@Oyebanji Olawale reacted, “He wants to bribe his way in to the heart of Nigerians. He knows Nigeria has short memory. Nonsense!”

“He wants to align with the people amidst different scandals rocking his office. Natasha issue is there..

Fraudulent election is there and many more. Leave Nigerians alone”, Adedipe Oluwatosin wrote.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE