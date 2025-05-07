Gombe: Uphold discipline, integrity, AIG Aliyu urges Police officers

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 12, which comprises Bauchi and Gombe Commands, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, has emphasized the importance of discipline, accountability, and community trust in effective policing.

He made this known during a familiarisation visit to the Gombe State Police Command Headquarters, where he met with senior officers and other personnel.

AIG Aliyu urged officers to rededicate themselves to service and uphold the highest standards of conduct in their constitutional and professional duties.

“Professionalism is the bedrock of effective policing,” he said. “I urge every officer here to discharge their duties with integrity, respect for human rights, and commitment to public service.”

He assured personnel that the Force, under the leadership of Inspector General Olukayode Egbetokun, remains committed to their welfare and is working on various plans concerning welfare and retirement benefits.

Commending the Command for maintaining peace and security in the state, he encouraged officers to sustain and build on their achievements.

AIG Aliyu also urged the Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, to continue boosting morale and strengthen collaboration with communities and other stakeholders.

He described members of the press as key partners and encouraged stronger cooperation with the media. He reiterated the Force’s commitment to reform, improved service delivery, and community-oriented policing.