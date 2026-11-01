PZ Cussons shareholders N9.926bn dividend payout

SHAREHOLDERS of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, have unanimously approved a final dividend payout of N9.926 billion for the 2026 financial year.

This dividend approval took place at the company’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Fraser Suites in Abuja on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

During the AGM, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Chair of the company’s Board of Directors, announced that each shareholder will receive a final dividend of N2.50 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each.

Mrs Omoigui Okauru also revealed that the board has introduced a Scrip Dividend Scheme, allowing qualifying shareholders the option to receive new ordinary shares in the company instead of all or part of their cash dividend entitlement.

She emphasised that the company has demonstrated strong resilience and remarkable improvement in operating performance, supported by a restructured balance sheet.

“Our performance is improving year-on-year, and we will continue to leverage our strategic operating model along with a more stable macroeconomic environment to drive growth and create value for all stakeholders,” she stated.

Shareholders at the meeting praised the board and management for approving the dividend, despite the challenging business environment in Nigeria.

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Chief Peter Essien, Chairman, Viewpoint Shareholders Association in Uyo, commended the company’s leadership for effectively managing the business and noted the improved profit and revenue performance recorded in the 2026 financial year.

“Special kudos to the board and management for the outstanding performance during the financial year ending May 31, 2026. I am pleased and satisfied with the growth we have witnessed over the past few years,” Essien said.

Honourable Patric Ajudua, Chairman New Dimension Shareholders Association, also praised the company’s management for its financial prudence and the successful deleveraging of the balance sheet, which resulted in a transition from a negative equity position of -N17.3 billion to a positive N66.6 billion.

Regarding the Scrip Dividend, shareholders moved to extend the election deadline from November 23, 2026, to November 4, 2026, which was approved. Also, it was confirmed that the final dividend of N2.50 will be paid on November 6, 2026.

The Board Chair reiterated that the company remains focused on growth and the continuous creation of value for stakeholders, especially following the completion of the Strategic Review of its African businesses and the decision by the parent company to retain its Nigerian operations as part of the wider Group.