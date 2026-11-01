Business

PZ Cussons shareholders N9.926bn dividend payout

‘Wale Olapade
PZ Cussons shareholders PZ Cussons posts N96.4bn loss in

SHAREHOLDERS of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, have unanimously approved a final dividend payout of N9.926 billion for the 2026 financial year.

This dividend approval took place at the company’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Fraser Suites in Abuja on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

During the AGM, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Chair of the company’s Board of Directors, announced that each shareholder will receive a final dividend of N2.50 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each.

Mrs Omoigui Okauru also revealed that the board has introduced a Scrip Dividend Scheme, allowing qualifying shareholders the option to receive new ordinary shares in the company instead of all or part of their cash dividend entitlement.

She emphasised that the company has demonstrated strong resilience and remarkable improvement in operating performance, supported by a restructured balance sheet.

“Our performance is improving year-on-year, and we will continue to leverage our strategic operating model along with a more stable macroeconomic environment to drive growth and create value for all stakeholders,” she stated.

Shareholders at the meeting praised the board and management for approving the dividend, despite the challenging business environment in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: PZ Cussons reports 39 percent growth in operating profit

Chief Peter Essien, Chairman, Viewpoint Shareholders Association in Uyo, commended the company’s leadership for effectively managing the business and noted the improved profit and revenue performance recorded in the 2026 financial year.

 “Special kudos to the board and management for the outstanding performance during the financial year ending May 31, 2026. I am pleased and satisfied with the growth we have witnessed over the past few years,” Essien said.

Honourable Patric Ajudua, Chairman New Dimension Shareholders Association, also praised the company’s management for its financial prudence and the successful deleveraging of the balance sheet, which resulted in a transition from a negative equity position of -N17.3 billion to a positive N66.6 billion.

Regarding the Scrip Dividend, shareholders moved to extend the election deadline from November 23, 2026, to November 4, 2026, which was approved. Also, it was confirmed that the final dividend of N2.50 will be paid on November 6, 2026.

The Board Chair reiterated that the company remains focused on growth and the continuous creation of value for stakeholders, especially following the completion of the Strategic Review of its African businesses and the decision by the parent company to retain its Nigerian operations as part of the wider Group.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article The African countries economic sustainability through real estate Aare Afe Babalola on urban planning NNPC’s profitability Tegbe’s 24-hour energy zones the environment on the power sector Oyo APC women on Kwara State AI in Nigerian digital media the Olorikunkun On Dotun Oladipo on Ondo APC on Nigerians Saraki and PDP GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke Ayo Omosehin Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji West Africa's way to peace Ministry of Interior and Renewed Hope House of Chiefs APC for 2027 training programmes allegations against NNPC Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) Lawan Marguba system of government source of information on oil prices On Olokola on Rotational presidency Makinde and Fayose Nigerians are strangers Cleaning up Lagos Smart Journalism Sokoto’s economy Adekunle Fajuyi on President Tinubu Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo Road crashes and Governor Aliyu Seyi Makinde and on fiscal for power sector Atiku and Obi in Edo State in oil spills on Nigeria's leadership Party conventions NNPC Ltd Of Caesars and citizens revenues and poverty Pat Utomi problem of Nigerian cities world’s hidden digital spine Rethinking the command centre Nigeria’s BVN policy President Tinubu’s UK state visit APC National Convention Sonala Olumhense and Nigeria the opposition one-party state UCH Ibadan Tax reform Security partnerships and Pastor Okonkwo on Electoral Act 2026 Kano actress Jesse Jackson New Electoral Act Governor Monday Okpebholo FX market Nigeria’s revenue system bond with London tricycle routes within urban settlements Makinde’s infrastructure Nigeria’s export on Benue State Tax reform not 50th anniversary Okpebholo’s Cloud on Afe Babalola Opinion Africa can no longer just be the prize. It must aim to help write the rules
Next Article NCDMB and UN women NCDMB logo NCDMB and Butane Energy NCDMB LOGO NCDMB’s Oil and Gas Park NCDMB LOGO Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) NCDMB logo Africa Energy Bank logo of NCDMB Oil and gas: NCDMB, UN women seek wider access to $40m women’s fund

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune