Africa can no longer just be the prize. It must aim to help write the rules

By Adebayo Olukoshi

FOR too long, Africa’s place in world politics has been defined by the interests of others. Its resources and youthful population have made the continent an object of renewed competition among great powers, including China, USA, Russia, India and an expanding cast of middle powers such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Qatar, and various European Union countries. However, being sought after is not the same as exercising influence, agency, and leverage. The distinction between being a beautiful bride buffeted with flowers and flattery and actually making the right choices to safeguard its core interests, values, and aspirations matters as the international order built after 1945 becomes increasingly contested. Trade, finance, technology and security are being reorganised around strategic rivalries. Critical minerals have become instruments of economic security, while development partnerships are more openly tied to strategic geopolitical calculations. For African countries, this presents both opportunities and dangers. More partners may widen diplomatic choices, but competition can also reproduce extractive bargains, deepen financial vulnerabilities and turn local conflicts into arenas of external influence.

The question, therefore, is not whether Africa matters. It irrefutably does. The more pertinent question is whether African countries can convert that significance into the power to set priorities, shape rules and retain a greater share of the value generated by their resources, markets and people. Recent developments suggest that this possibility is real, but far from assured. The African Union’s (AU) permanent membership of the G20 provides a platform from which to influence debates on global economic governance. African diplomacy has also brought questions of representation into international forums, including the recent debate over the depiction of the continent on world maps. Yet recognition is only just the beginning, a seat at the table does not guarantee influence over what is decided there.

From presence to bargaining power

Africa’s 54 states have different interests, histories and strategic orientations, yet continental unity cannot be manufactured through routine and ritualistic declarations. These differences need not prevent agreement on priorities such as fairer sovereign financing, African participation in shaping digital and artificial-intelligence governance, industrial development around critical minerals, and security arrangements accountable to the communities they are meant to protect.

READ ALSO: Making AfCTA more impactful

Without coordinated positions, external partners can negotiate separately with governments whose individual bargaining power is limited. Fragmentation is not merely a diplomatic inconvenience; it is a structural weakness that others can exploit. The African Union and regional economic communities (RECs) must therefore become more effective instruments for converting shared interests into negotiating leverage, enforceable commitments and measurable gains.

Resources must become productive power: The critical minerals economy illustrates what is at stake. Africa’s deposits of cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese and other strategic resources are indispensable to energy transitions and technological production. Yet geological wealth does not automatically generate industrial capacity. When raw materials leave the continent for processing elsewhere, African economies risk absorbing environmental and social costs while higher-value production, technical learning and employment accrue abroad. Export restrictions alone cannot reverse this pattern because processing requires reliable electricity, transport infrastructure, patient finance, skilled workers and predictable regulation. It also requires regional markets capable of sustaining investment. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) must therefore be understood not simply as a trade agreement, but as part of the infrastructure of African bargaining power.

Leadership remains the missing link: Rules are meaningful only when institutions can implement them. Continental declarations will achieve little if ministries work at cross-purposes, regional commitments yield to short-term bilateral bargains, or public institutions are treated as instruments of political survival. Strategic autonomy cannot be achieved merely by changing external patrons. It depends on the domestic capacity to negotiate, regulate, tax, produce and deliver public goods. Security makes this imperative particularly urgent because across the Sahel and other regions, violent extremism and political instability expose the limits of responses centred on military force alone. Durable security requires capable institutions, political inclusion, trusted local administration, livelihoods and cross-border cooperation. African governments must address the internal conditions that sustain insecurity while resisting external arrangements that compromise their authority and worsen local conflicts.

Rule making cannot be confined to diplomacy and commodities alone as young Africans are reshaping public debate through technology, enterprise and civic mobilisation. African researchers and policy institutions are generating knowledge that challenges inherited assumptions about development. These capacities require sustained investment, access to decision-makers and funding that protects intellectual independence. A continent unable to support its own knowledge production will struggle to define the questions on which its future is decided.

The opportunity for Amandla Parapo: These are the questions before us at the Amandla Parapo, convened by the Amandla Institute for Policy and Leadership Advancement (AIPLA) under the theme Policy and Leadership at a Time of Changing Global Geopolitics. The task is neither to celebrate multipolarity as an automatic guarantee of African freedom nor to reject external partnerships indiscriminately. It is to establish the terms on which those partnerships advance Africa’s long-term transformation. Africa will not become a rule-maker through rhetoric alone. It will do so when governments coordinate before negotiations, regional institutions uphold shared commitments, productive investment replaces the export of unprocessed potential, and citizens hold leaders accountable for decisions made in their name.

Africa will no longer simply be where others seek advantage. It will be a continent whose ideas, institutions and collective decisions help define the rules of the emerging global order.

•Professor Olukoshi is the President and Chief Executive, Amandla Institute for Policy and Leadership Advancement (AIPLA)