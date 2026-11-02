Oil and gas: NCDMB, UN women seek wider access to $40m women’s fund

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality as well as the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) are exploring strategies to widen access to a $40m financing facility designed to empower women-owned businesses and increase female participation in the oil and gas industry.

The proposed collaboration, according to NCDMB, seeks to address barriers limiting women’s access to the fund, improve awareness of the financing scheme and position more women-led enterprises to secure business opportunities across the oil and gas value chain.

The initiative, the board said, is particularly significant as uptake of the facility has remained below expectations, despite its competitive five percent interest rate and a combined $40m commitment by NCDMB and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

The fund was established in April 2021, with NCDMB providing an initial $20m, while NEXIM Bank matched the contribution with another $20m to support women-owned and women-led businesses operating in the oil and gas sector.

The renewed push to expand access to the facility emerged during a meeting between UN Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Beatrice Eyong, and NCDMB officials at the board’s Abuja Liaison Office.

Eyong, who led the UN Women delegation, proposed a study to identify factors responsible for the low uptake of the financing scheme.

She identified possible challenges, including documentation requirements, business registration, tax compliance and inadequate awareness of available financing opportunities.

She also proposed capacity-building initiatives for NCDMB personnel to strengthen the integration of gender perspectives into the Board’s project planning, budgeting and implementation processes.

Other areas discussed included vendor development programmes to prepare women-led businesses for industry opportunities, strategies to increase awareness of financing options and possible affirmative procurement measures to improve the participation of women-owned companies in the sector.

READ ALSO: ACAMB dismisses unfounded claims on banks’ recapitalisation status

The UN Women representative commended NCDMB for its existing gender inclusion initiatives and expressed the organisation’s readiness to collaborate with the Board to strengthen women’s economic empowerment and leadership in the industry.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Board’s General Manager of Corporate Communications, Obinna Ezeobi, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the oil and gas sector.

He highlighted the dedicated financing arrangement with NEXIM Bank, which provides women-owned and women-led businesses access to loans at a five per cent interest rate.

Ezeobi also identified the establishment of a Diversity Sectoral Working Group under the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF) as another measure to integrate women’s concerns into local content policy development and industry decision-making.

According to him, NCDMB supports associations of women operating across the energy industry value chain, providing platforms for networking, confidence-building and business development.

He said the Board had also invested in capacity-building programmes for women entrepreneurs and business leaders, covering business sustainability, corporate governance and strategic management.

The Board, he added, had supported women’s participation in technical occupations while encouraging young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Ezeobi acknowledged that women remained underrepresented in the oil and gas industry, identifying limited access to technical education, financing and commercial opportunities, as well as entrenched perceptions of the sector as predominantly male-dominated, as major challenges.

He expressed NCDMB’s readiness to partner with UN Women to address the constraints and strengthen initiatives that would enable more women to participate, grow and lead in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.