PSC promotes Magu, Oyo CP, six others as AIG 

THE Police Service Commission (PSC), has confirmed John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and has also approved Zama Bala Senchi’s appointment as a Deputy Inspector General of Police, and erstwhile chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu; Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, as Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Magu, who is the most senior in CP’s cadre, had missed the last two promotions after returning to policing job.

Other CPs promoted to AIGs were Abraham Egong Ayim, Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen, Andrew Amieengheme, Akeera Mohammed Younous, Celestine Amechi Elumelu and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing).

The PSC also approved the promotion of 23 deputy commissioners to the rank of Commissioners of Police, with 31 Assistant Commissioners becoming Deputy Commissioners of Police and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Among those promoted as ACPs are the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bodija Division, Janet Salami; Moses Aikuola of Sango Division and Ali Ganiyu, who just resumed as DPO Igangan, all in Oyo State.

PSC’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Monday, said the appointments and promotions came after the commission rose from its 15th plenary meeting in Abuja last Friday.





The plenary meeting, which began last Wednesday, was presided over by the PSC chairman and former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith. Amadi, currently an acting DIG, replaced the late DIG Joseph Egbunike and would be representing the South-East in the Force Management team, while DIG Senchi, was the most senior in the AIG cadre, the statement read.

Other decisions taken by the commission at the plenary were the promotion of 57 Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents. Other categories of Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP courses 25 and 26 were also promoted to Chief Superintendents, having met established requirements.

The commission also promoted 1,698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police, 6,119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB), were promoted to ASP11, while 1,965 ASP11 were confirmed ASPs.

Also approved was the conversion of 19 engineers from the general duty to specialists and upgraded to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police, which is the statutory entry level for pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers in line with the Aviation scheme of service.

Congratulating the promoted officers, the PSC chairman charged them to redouble their efforts in the service of their fatherland.

He said that the commission would continue to monitor their performance and not hesitate to discipline any officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.