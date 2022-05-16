Gunmen kill six, abduct village head in Kano South

Some gunmen have invaded Karfi Village of Takai Local Government Area of Kano state, killing at least six persons while the village head, Yahya Illu is reportedly abducted.

Tribune Online gathered that the non-state actors in their large numbers upon arrival at the village opened gunfire which hit nine persons with six reportedly dead while three are critically injured.

Speaking on the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed that the gunmen attacked Takai Karfi, a Village in Kano South, about 90 kilometres away from the state capital.

The Police spokesperson disclosed that the Kano state police command has dispatched the Crime Prevention Police Crack team to the village to contain the situation. SP Haruna however, assured the general public that the abducted village head will soon be rescued.

It will be recalled that the Kano South is currently ravaged by insecurity as a result of the criminal base around Falgore forest which links Kano state to Cameron and Chad.

SP Haruna further explained that the gunmen entered Takai village through a very vast Ringim forest which covers up to Jigawa State and other neighbouring states.





Tribune Online learnt that as a result of the incessant gunmen attacks in the area, Governor Ganduje in his bids to ensure the people of the area are well protected had situated a military training ground at Falgore forest, which was said to have reduced kidnapping and cattle rustling in the area.

I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus

