The Police Service Commission, PSC, on Sunday, condemned the alleged assault of a Police Officer in uniform while on official duty in Lagos by the Afrobeat Singer, Seun Kuti, and demanded that the culprit be arraigned immediately.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja over the allegation by its Spokesperson, Mr Ikechikwu Ani, the Commission commended the Inspector General Of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba for action taken so far over the incident and urged him to ensure that the matter was followed to its logical conclusion in order to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Police as the lead Agency in internal security in the country

Chairman of the Commission, Dr.Solomon Arase said no matter the offence the Police Officer committed, nobody, including Seun Kuti has the right to assault a Policeman in uniform and on official duty.

According to the statement, “The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Arase frowned at the effontry of Seun to slap the Police Officer, insisting that Nigeria is not a Hobbesian state where might is right.

” We must as a civilized people explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement Officials rather than this uncouth behavior in assaulting the symbol of authority in our country” he noted.

” We look forward to the prompt prosecution of Seun to act as a deterrent to others of his ilke” Dr. Arase added.

It added that the Chairman further commended the Police Officer for refusing to be provoked by the action of his aggressor, a development he said would have been more fatal.

According to the statement, “the PSC Chairman said it was unfortunate that at a time the Management of the Nigeria Police were dealing decisively with Officers who harass, intimidate or assault civilians on our roads and work places, the same Police Officers have become victims of the actions of some uncultured elites.

“He said the Police should use the present incident to set an example that this will never be tolerated in Nigeria, a country governed by laws, rules and regulations.

” The Chairman noted that the groundswell of public opinion against the conduct of the abuser is indicative of the love and respect Nigerians have for the law enforcement Officers. This he said underscores the need for all Police Officers to continually respect the right of the populace and be professional in all their conduct “.