The trial of Afrobeat Musician Seun Kuti has been further delayed due to the absence of Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun from the Yaba Magistrate’s Court.

In the absence of the chief magistrate, the registrar, Mr Babalola, adjourned the case until September 27, 2023, for the continuation of the proceedings.

It was reported that Olatunbosun had resumed her administrative leave, resulting in her absence from court on that day.

Seun Kuti was arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command on May 16, 2023.

The musician was charged with assault on a police officer, which is an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

On May 24, Olatunbosun stated that the police could not be both the complainant and the prosecutor in the case. She requested the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to continue the prosecution.

She said, “I need the advice of the DPP to know whether he should be prosecuted or not.”

Consequently, she adjourned the case until July 3, 2023, for the DPP’s advice.

However, due to the absence of Olatunbosun, the case was further adjourned for the continuation of proceedings.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques





The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…