PSC Chairman laments over challenges hindering police reforms

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Musiliu Smith on Tuesday lamented over numerous challenges which have been hindering the efforts of the Commission to reform the Nigeria Police Force NPF .as directed by the Federal Government

Speaking when he received a delegation of German officials on Police Reforms in Abuja, he said the mission of the Police Service Commission PSC is to improve service delivery in the Force by promoting transparency and accountability in the Police.

He said that the Commission has as one of its cardinal principles, the transformation or reform of the Nigeria Police Force, organization, and administration of the Force for effectiveness and efficiency.

The former Inspector-General of Police IGP however regretted that in carrying out the mandate, the Commission had been faced with a lot of challenges ranging from a shortage of required resources, inadequate manpower, ill-equipped training facilities, and re-training of personnel facilities which had all hindered it from satisfactorily discharging its functions effectively.

He listed key issues that could boost Police reforms to include attractive/motivating emoluments/pension for all personnel, conducive accommodation/residential accommodation nationwide

Others are modern training facilities for investigation and intelligence gathering and efficient mobility and communication equipment and modern printing set up to print official forms in good quantities among others.

He called for an attractive and motivating salary and allowances for serving Police personnel to improve the nation’s policing system.

The former IGP’ also stressed the need for the speedy completion of the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja to enhance the optimal Performance of its personnel

In his remarks, the leader of the German delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Alexander Collarengro said that the visit to the Police Service Commission was part of the police reform which was initiated by the Federal Government of the Federation.

He also said that they would show the Nigerian Police Force NPF how to handle demonstrations in Nigeria as in other countries of the world

The Police Service Commission PSC has statutory powers to oversight recruitment, training.

