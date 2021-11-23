Bayelsa govt imposes dusk to dawn curfew on Yenagoa, waterways over kidnappings

Following a recent upsurge in incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in Bayelsa State, the State Security Council has re-Imposition a 7 pm to 6 am curfew along the waterways of the state.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, there would also be a 10 pm to 6 am in the state capital, particularly the entry and exit points long the East-West Road daily.

According to Butswat, vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates are banned from operating throughout the State.

The statement further explained that “however, owners of vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses having permits are warned to revalidate the permits at the Police Headquarters Yenagoa to avoid subsequent arrest and prosecution.

“Ban on use of motorcycles within Yenagoa capital city is still in force. Owners of motorcycles are advised to adhere to the ban or stand the risk of being arrested, prosecuted and the motorcycles impounded.

“Ban on the use of Sienna cars with tinted glasses throughout the state from 7 pm to 6 am and the use of speedboats with 200 Horse Power Engines in all waterways in the state is also still in force.

“The Police Command would soon commence the enforcement of the security measures to ensure the safety of the lives and properties.

“The State Police Command is therefore soliciting the co-operation and understanding of the public as officers and men would commence conducting stop and search to ensure compliance with the above measures in order to make Bayelsa State a safe and secured place for all to live and engage in businesses for development. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”

