Gumi announces formation of Fulani Rights Concern, commends Governor Bello

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has commended the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for allowing the displaced Fulani herdsmen to resettle in the state without molestation.

He thanked the governor for allowing the Fulanis to settle in his state in accordance with the constitutional provision as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The constitution of the country states that every Nigerian can live in any part of the country without being molested but nowadays, which governor enforces such a right?

“It is only Governor Yahaya Bello that has done that and we thank him,” Gumi said.

He called on other governors to follow the steps of their Kogi counterpart.

He further argued that not all Fulani herdsmen are terrorists or violent persons.

He said over 99.9 per cent of herdsmen were peaceful and doing their job of herding or livestock.

“Because of the activities of 0.1 per cent of herdsmen, you can’t label all Fulani herdsmen are terrorists,” he added.

He revealed that the Sheik Abubakar Gumi Foundation in conjunction with the Sultan Bello Mosque Foundation, Dialogue Pharmacy and Victims of Violence Charity Foundation has brought a mobile clinic to the Ruga Ardo Zubairu community so that the members of the community can get free medical attention.

He also revealed that the Ahmad Gumi medical team would be working in conjunction with Doctors Without Borders, the State Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Health in order to get the much needed medical assistance to the people.

He also set up a committee that would see to the day-to-day activities of the mobile clinic.

Gumi also announced the formation of the Fulani Rights Concern as a body that would unify all the 30 Fulani umbrella bodies and provide assistance to any Fulani.

“I am here to tell you that the Fulani Rights Concern has been registered and it is to co-ordinate the activities of the over 30 other Fulani groups in rendering assistance to all herdsmen.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!