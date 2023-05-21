Prowess University, Delaware USA has conferred an honorary doctorate on 31 prominent Nigerians.

The induction ceremony was held on Saturday, during the leadership summit of the institution held at the University of Ibadan, Conference Center, Ibadan the Oyo state Capital.

The new inductees include, Provost, Evergreen College of Management, Sciences Ore, Dr Gbeminiyi Oladipo; General Overseer, Clofam Prayer City, Ibadan, Dr Victor Omoyele; Founder, Urban Security, Dr Samuel Adebola; Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Dr Cherry Eromosele; Group Managing Director, Next Gear Homes, Dr Olushola Owomoyela; Managing Director, Gaftex Consult Ltd, Dr Eunice Emmanuel; Chairman Cornerstone Medical Diagnostic Center, Dr Abiodun Hamzat; Chief Executive Officer, TopSuccess, Dr Tope Odetayo; Proprietor, Primpose Brighterhouse Schools, Ile-Ife, Dr Adekunle Ojo; Chief Executive Officer, Akot Prints and design company, Dr Oloruntoba Arpa Adeyeye; Founder Swage Core Nigeria Ltd and Security Company, Abuja; Captain Olugbenga Ajagbe (Rtd); UK based Health care Advocate, Dr Oluwafemi Somoye; and Dr Adeyeye Williams of Afaye limited among others.

Speaking at the event, African Representative, Prowess University and founder Institute of Arts Management & Professional Studies, Professor Eze Nwauba, explained that the event is meant to honor great Nigerians in both private and public sectors who have made valuable contributions to humanity.

This is an event between Prowess University Delaware, USA, Institute of Arts Management & Professional Studies, IAMPS in Collaboration with Ecolerite Institute of Peacebuilding, to honour Nigerians who have made great valuable contributions to humanity, people who have gone out of their ways to make valuable contributions to humanity

“People who Make indelible remarks in the annals of history and People who are sincere in heart, it is not about their wealth.

He added that the institution had screened the awardee and had discovered they have impacted Iives of people.

Professor Nwauba however charged awardee that the honor is an encouragement for them to do more to humanity.

Speaking with journalists one of the awardee, Dr Gbeminiyi Oladipo appreciated the institution while he pledged to do more.

Adding that having been honoured with an honorary doctorate degree in education management, this will encourage him to contribute more to the development of the education sector.

“It is indeed a great honour to receive this award today, I appreciate the educational institute, family and friends, this is a call for me to do more, as a recipient of honorary doctorate degree in education management, I believe this will encourage me to give more contributions to the development of the education sector”, he noted.





Also speaking with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Another award recipient, Dr Samuel Bola, also appreciated the institution for the award adding that it is an encouragement for him to do great things for the education sector of the country.