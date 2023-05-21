The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that some newly elected politicians will have issues with their predecessors in the next administration both at the state and national levels.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the next administration will have so much misunderstanding that will lead to division between the politicians. He noted that this will affect the country and some states because progress will be seriously affected by their misunderstanding.

‘’This next administration will feature several rancors both at the state and national levels. Some successors will fight their predecessors because it will not be rosy. Some will battle the issue of betrayal and disobedience, there will be so much crisis in the country as a result of division among those at the helm of affairs.’’

The cleric further mentioned some incumbent state governors and their successors that will have these face-offs among themselves. He noted that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu will have their issues, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and his successor, Sim Fubura, Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and several others.

‘’The governor-elect of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, and the incumbent, Emmanuel Udom will have a series of issues to battle in the next administration. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the incoming governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori will suddenly become enemies of each other.

“Governor Wike and the incoming governor of Rivers, Sim Fubara, to the surprise of many, will also not have it easy in the next administration due to rancor that will happen between them.’’

Also, Primate Ayodele foresees division between the president-elect and the vice president-elect, while revealing that the southwest and northern cabals will not have it rosy till the end.

‘’Apart from these (aforementioned), President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima will have issues. There will be attempts to divide them. Also, the South-west cabal and Northern Cabals will not have it rosy till the end, there will be disagreements between them,’’ he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE