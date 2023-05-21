As controversy continues to surround who emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, one of the contenders, Mukhtar Aliyu Betara has been appealed upon to jettison his aspiration and step down for Tajudeedn Abbas.

The appeal was made by a political pressure group, North-East Advancement for Good Governance led by its Coordinator, Hamza Ukkasha GCNY, during a Word Press Conference held at the Dadin Kowa Restaurant and Event Center, Bauchi.

Hamza Ukkasha GCNY said that “We strongly appeal and call on Hon. Betara, in the name of patriotism, recognition of ethnic divisions, national cohesion and the greater good of the North-East people to emulate competent colleagues who have stepped down for Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas and help ensure the smooth take-off of the Asiwaju Administration.”

He explained that the Press Conference was to address the ongoing political conversations on the distribution of Power that is ethnic, religious and Regional balancing.

According to him, “It is longer news that the 2023 General elections have come and gone, leaving behind a discussion that requires all hands to be on deck to safeguard the Peace and Unity of Nigeria.”

He added, “The above-mentioned is the reason why we are all here once again to air our voice as “North East Advancement for Good Governance” on which region should get what for justice, fairness and equity. First of all, We want to join other leaders and the party leadership in their decision to zone the Office of the Speaker to North West.”

He also said, “This is an undeniable response to goodwill poured out by the people of the Region towards the election of Tinubu/ Shettima ticket in the last general elections”.

“As one of the Frontline advocates for equitable distribution of Power between the North and the South, which we earliest this year mobilized Voters to go for the South, we have once again agreed and are calling on all party faithful particularly the Members-elect to join and see a balance in the decision of the All Progressive Congress which is both instructive and inclusive as supreme,” he stressed.

He further said, “The need to add our voice to this ongoing conversation became necessary considering the fact that the party and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have both allowed the North-East subregion to produce the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.”