Problems with wet dreams

I have been having frequent wet dreams for some years. The problem usually occurs almost every day on waking up when I discover semen on my trousers and boxer pants as if I had just had sex. Funny enough, I have never had sex before and I don’t even have a girl- friend. The effect of this is that I am getting tired and losing weight while my penis is always paining me. I am in my early twenties.

Moruf (by SMS)

Wet dreams occur when you ejaculate during your sleep. The medical term for a wet dream is “nocturnal emission’’. Most wet dreams are reported in teenage boys and young men. They sometimes occur well into adulthood. Wet dreams occur when sexual fantasies that the mind had been harboring during the daytime get released during the sleeping period at night. Fortunately, this is not an unusual development at your age. By keeping the mind busy during the daytime and avoiding the consumption of sexually explicit literature and film, the frequencies of these wet dreams can be reduced and eventually eliminated.

