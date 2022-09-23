Private varsities should benefit from TETFund ― Salem VC urges FG

An appeal has gone to the federal government to allow private universities to benefit from TETfund for the attainment of desired educational development in the country.

The vice chancellor of Salem University, Professor Alewo Johnson Akubo, who made this known while speaking with newsmen described the call as very germaine and necessary to turn around the nation’s education system.

According to him, there is no reason private universities should not be integrated into the scheme of things for the TETfund as soon as possible.

He noted that it’s bewailing why private universities are not part of the TETfund funding as the public universities considering the important roles we are playing in the education system.

“No doubt TETfund are ordinarily proceeding from what should be seen as a commonwealth since we are all producing graduates that will serve the entity of the nation, so I think it s high time that such discrimination is stopped.

“This is because nobody will tell any graduate not to work in a particular office because he or she is coming from a private university.

“Therefore, I am calling on the government to see to it that private universities become as many beneficiaries of TETfund as public universities because we are all working towards the same purpose In fact if you ask me of the universities that should benefit from TETfund, I will tell you it s the private universities in terms of ranking.





“This is because funding private universities is like extracting water from flint rocks. I have the privilege to head a private university and I understand the dynamics of finances,” he said.

He said, “my clarion call to the federal government is to see to it that private universities as one of the brightest hope of the nation’s university education benefit from TETfund as soon as possible.”

On the ASUU strike, the vice chancellor called on both government and union leadership to try in the interest of parents and the loitering students to see how they could shift grounds and come to some level of compromise.