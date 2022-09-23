Israeli firm trains 50 artisans for car assembly plant in A’ Ibom

Israeli company Mimshak specialising in the manufacturing of various types of vehicles in the Middle East said it has concluded plans to train 50 Akwa Ibom indigenes in various units of car production process in readiness to kickstart the assembly plant in the state.

Speaking in Uyo, on Thursday, while conducting newsmen round the company facility, the chief operating officer and car plant technologist of Car Assembly company, Mr Rolen Golan, said out of 150 automobile technicians screened, only 50 have been selected so far while 20 persons will soon depart to Israel for further training and technological transfer from Israel.

Golan said different units in which the artisans would be trained include tyre alignment and wheel balancing, electricals, car air condition repairs, car diagnosis using computer, mechanical section as well as interior/upholstery unit.

The car plant technologist disclosed that the first batch of the trainees will leave Akwa Ibom for Israel in the next week after undergoing various tests to ascertain the technical capacity needed for the training in Israel.

Golen explained that Mimshack is the largest car manufacturing company with 45 years in the car production business in Israel adding that the company will commence car production in Akwa Ibom using locally sourced and few imported raw materials.

He maintained that the training will equip the artisans to contribute to training others in the factory when they return to the state.

” We are using cars here to test the artisans in various fields such as tyre alignment, electrical, painting, air condition, upholstery and mechanical works.





While expressing gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for his immense support to the firm, he said “The first batch of the trainees will leave Akwa Ibom for Israel to return in the next few months and join in the car production.

“Cars to be produced here include minibuses, luxurious buses and pleasure cars which will be specifically suitable for Nigeria roads.”

The commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deepsea, Mr Emem Almond, said the state government has provided necessary facilities including finances as part of the counterpart funding for the project.

The commissioner who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry said the government has provided a dedicated power line to enhance uninterrupted power supply to the facility among other incentives.

He said the car plant is one of the industries established by governor Udom Emmanuel through Public Private Partnership (PPP) which would provide jobs for over 3,000 indigenes of the state.

On their own, most of the selected artisans said they saw the advertisement and applied for inclusion denying using any form of government contact to secure a place in the firm.