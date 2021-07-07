Principal Officers in newly established university in Osun to get befitting accomodation, host community assures

Few weeks after the citing of the University of Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, indigenes of the town under the auspices of “Ila Orangun Elders’ Consultative Forum” on Wednesday assured all principal officers that will work in the institution befitting residential accommodations.

The forum spoke through its Chairman, Pa. Gabriel Oyinlola in a press conference held at the palace of the town monarch.

He further remarked that, “Since those to be admitted into the University must be candidates that have done well in Science subjects, we seize this opportunity to appeal to our Secondary Schools to work hard to produce such candidates.”

The chairman, therefore, prayed to God to choose members of staff, both academic and non-academic who will put the University on sound footing.

Oyinlola pointed out that, stakeholders of the town have been working on the appropriate place where the new institution would be sited and added that in no distance time, it would be made public.

He, however, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the university saying, God has used him and some other persons to have a specialized University sited in Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

“Thank God that, the Federal Government College of Education which patriotic citizens of Ila-Orangun and its environs had worked for was lost to Iwo. God knew that we had asked amiss by graciously and mercifully granting us a Specialized University instead.”

“Once again, we express our heartfelt gratitude to President Muhammad Buhari, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, the Asiwaju of Ila-Orangun Chief Bisi Akande and others who have played their parts in having the institution of higher learning sited in Ila-Orangun. We pray that the almighty God, the great rewarder reward them accordingly.”

“We are glad that our dream of many decades has become a reality. Glory be to God in the highest. We hereby celebrate President Buhari of Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and all other people, both indigenes and non-indigenes of Ila-Orangun that have played their parts to make Ila-Orangun now a University town.”

“There is no gainsaying that a university is a growth pole that will engender academic, economic and socio-cultural development of Ila-Orangun and its environs. Certainly, the University, though based in lla-Orangun will serve the whole of Osun State and other neighbouring states, all of them serving as a catchment area for the purpose of in-take of students.”

“The quest of our community for a University has spanned over four decades (1989-2021). In this regard, it is instructive to recall that while Mrs Lydia Oyewumi Abimbola (of her blessed memory) was the Commissioner for Education in the old Oyo State, her performance so impressed the Military Governor, Col. Adedeji Sasaeniyan Oresanya that he was determined to site the State University in Ila-Orangun but for the order from the above that caused that University to be sited in Ogbomoso which is now known as Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.”

“Perhaps, to assuage the feelings of our community, the Forum Chairman, Pa G.A.O. Oyinlola, was persuaded to accept membership of the University’s pioneer Governing Council and that yielded a good benefit for the present Osun State because Pa Oyinlola with other members of the council from Osun State, particularly Prof. Tugbuyile (of his blessed memory) succeeded in having the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital established in Osogbo.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Principal Officers in established Principal Officers in established

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Principal Officers in established Principal Officers in established