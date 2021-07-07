Countdown to Finale: MultiChoice reveals grand prize for Nigerian Idol S6 winner

The finale episode of Nigerian Idol season 6 will be staged on Sunday, 11 July 2021 live on DStv and GOtv.

Fans of the singing competition TV show will get to witness who will emerge winner and walk away with a recording deal of a six-track EP, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over 50 million Naira worth of prizes which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

A breakdown of the other prizes reveals a Bigi branded refrigerator and one year supply of BIGI soft drinks from Rites Food Limited, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles and a wide range of TECNO products, a weekend getaway package to Dubai for two from TravelBeta and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month DStv Premium subscription package.

As a platform that is a launchpad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music both on the local and global stage, the first runner-up in the competition will also walk away with a single produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video shoot.

The fate of the two finalists – Francis and Kingdom – depend on the results of the voting round which ends at Thursday, 8 July at 9 p.m. Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps and via SMS on participating networks – Airtel, MTN, and 9mobile.

Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

