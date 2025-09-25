Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on eight African countries

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released new prophetic warnings for several African countries, including Cameroon, Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique, Libya, and the Central African Republic (CAR).

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele spoke about political developments, elections, and possible crises in the African countries mentioned.

“Cameroun: A serious crisis is looming in the state because the president of Cameroun will return to power by force, rigging, and oppression. The country will be stagnant and fail. There will be so many predicaments in the country, it is going to a point of separation, according to what I see. The country will be in a dilemma if Paul Biya finds his way back into power, and if care isn’t taken, the country will be turned into a war zone.

“Tanzania: The president is going to suppress the opposition because she will try everything to be elected. She will do anything to shut down the most powerful opposition. The country must pray against crisis politically, shootings, attacks, and unnecessary protests because of the president’s policies.”

For Sudan, Primate Ayodele said peace remains unlikely without an agreement between government forces and the RSF.

“Sudan: I have not seen peace in Sudan even till next year because the world powers are those who don’t want peace in Sudan. The RSF and government forces must agree on a sharing formula if otherwise, there will be no peace in the country. Whatever is happening is politics, and until there is an agreement, it will not stop. If care isn’t taken, a prominent leader in the RSF or the government forces may be assassinated.”

In Kenya, he urged caution ahead of the next election.

“Kenya: the former deputy president coming to contest will not yield anything. Ruto is going to use all his power to return to his seat, even if he has to rig. It is only the Gen Zs that can get him out by bringing out a candidate. Gachagua shouldn’t contest; let him support whoever the Gen Zs want to support for the country to move forward.

“Namibia: The president will do so many things to create development in the country, some of her ministers want to betray her, and she must be careful so that some of her people in the parliament will not be removed. She will come up with a bill that will knock down her government. The country will have economic expansion and growth, but corruption will kill the good works of the president.

“Mozambique: They will face an internal crisis because of the new things the president wants to introduce. The government will deal with opposition ruthlessly, and they will be disappointed. Another protest is looming that can shut the country down for 12 days due to government policies. They need to be careful of robbery and events that haven’t happened before. The country needs to be very careful.

“Libya: In Libya, they must be careful because there will be a lot of killings. Foreigners will be threatened, and they must be careful because the Libyan refinery will be attacked. Let them be careful because of several policies that will be brought forward by the international community.

“CAR: The present president will want to contest again, but opposition will rise against him. If he puts his house together, he will retain the seat. There will be challenges in the country, and they must be careful so that terrorists will not begin to cause pandemonium in the country.”