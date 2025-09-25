2026 budget: Oyebanji begins engagement with citizens

…to prioritise security, infrastructure

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has said reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to inclusive governance, improved infrastructure and enhanced security as he commenced preparations for the 2026 budget with town hall meetings across the three senatorial districts.

The Governor, who addressed stakeholders at a Town Hall Meeting and Citizens’ Engagement with the people of Ekiti South Senatorial District, emphasized the need for the people of the state to maintain peace to witness more development and transformation in the coming year.

He also attributed the success recorded by his administration and development witnessed in the state to the cooperation and support he has enjoyed with all National and State Assembly members whom he said share the same vision to lift Ekiti to higher heights with him.

All the requests of the communities in all the six local government areas in the senatorial district-Ekiti Southwest, Ikere, Ise/Orun, Emure, Ayekire and Ekiti East-were presented by their representatives which the Governor promised to look into and ensure the incorporation of the critical ones into the 2026 Budget.

All the communities’ spokesmen hailed Oyebanji for implementing their requests made at similar town hall meetings in 2022, 2023 and 2024 which they said proved that the Governor is a promise keeper who should be entrusted with a fresh mandate of four years.

The requests tabled before the Governor for consideration ahead of the 2026 budget preparation include rehabilitation of township roads, extension of electricity to developing areas, procurement of transformers, provision of potable water, rehabilitation of hospitals and construction of health centers, construction and rehabilitation of palaces, provision of perimeter fencing for schools, security of lives and property among others.

Oyebanji used the forum to preach peace ahead of the conduct of the 2026 governorship election urging the people of the state not to allow politics to divide them maintaining that, “Ekiti is one irrespective of political leanings and affiliations.”

While urging his supporters to maintain peace, Oyebanji assured that the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti will be peaceful and conducted without any bloodshed.

He added that Ekiti people will decide their next governor with their votes and will peacefully elect a governor of their choice.

According to him, “We are all one in Ekiti State and politics should not divide us. It is God that puts somebody in position and in Ekiti, we are all one and I don’t want politics to divide us.

“As a contestant, I want to assure you that there will be no bloodshed and it is you people that will vote for who you want.

“Anytime INEC lifts ban on campaign, you will vote for somebody who has performed well. Four years look long but it is a very short time; I knew that the four years will soon expire and I will come back to you and that was why I hit the ground running from day one.

“There is no community in Ekiti State that has not felt our impact. And as we are doing our own, our National Assembly members are doing their own. I want to appreciate Senator (Yemi) Adaramodu, Hon (Femi) Bamisile and Hon (Adeniyi) Ojuawo for what they have done for the people in all the local government areas in this district and their efforts have complemented what our administration has done in the state.

“There is love and unity between me and all National Assembly members, Ekiti State House of Assembly members and the local government chairmen. When we all cooperate, our people will benefit immensely and when there is peace, there will be development. We cannot achieve anything in an atmosphere of rancour.”

Responding to a request for more security in the state, Oyebanji appreciated the people of the senatorial district for making land available for commercial agriculture which has helped recovered hectares of land hitherto used as hideouts by criminal elements many of whom have fled the state after a massive land clearing exercise for commercial farming.

He further disclosed that the siting of an Army Barracks in Ikere Ekiti was a means to enhance security not only in the zone but in the entire state commending the roles played by the traditional ruler of the town, the Ogoga, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado and a prominent son of the soil, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede in ensuring the takeoff of the military base.

“I thank the community for providing land for the barracks and I believe the barracks will be completed very soon and more than 800 soldiers will be posted there.

“When this is done, the criminal elements will be very far from our state and our security architecture will be further strengthened,” he added.

He promised a better welfare package for traditional rulers and look into requests for more befitting places, resuscitation of the construction of five kilometers road in each local government areas annually, revisiting the Omuo Trailers Park, naming of a landmark project after the late former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Paul Omotoso and the incorporation of the Olowe Museum project into the 2026 budget.

The Governor explained that work is ongoing on 435 kilometers of rural road projects which would be extended to cover 500 kilometers because of their strategic importance to evacuation of farm produce and provision of amenities in rural areas assuring that his administration is looking at embarking on another batch of rural roads next year.

In his welcoming remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo, said the interaction with the citizens is in line with inclusive and evidence of entrenchment of probity, accountability and transparency in governance.

Adebayo noted that Oyebanji’s transparency in handling the state finances has again been recognized as Ekiti has retained the first position in budget transparency, an accolade the state has won for the sixth consecutive quarter.

He noted that the Governor had always come to the people while preparing the budget to ask for what they want to be included in the budget rather than sitting down in his office in Ado Ekiti.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE