West Africa must be active, prosperous participant in AI revolution — ECOWAS Parliament

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States Wednesday urged member countries to ensure they are active and prosperous participants in artificial intelligence AI revolution.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Ibrahima, made the call the end of day 3 of the 2nd 2025 ECOWAS Parliament Seminar titled Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Parliamentary Efficiency, Ethical Governance and Development in ECOWAS Region, holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

She stated that the subregion must be an enlightened and prosperous partner in the ongoing revolution of Artificial Intelligence because intensive discussions and forward-looking analysis had confirmed the fact that AI revolution was irreversible.

The Speaker said, “This seminar is not an end, but a beginning. It marks the starting point of a collective and resolute appropriation of Artificial Intelligence by ECOWAS.

“May the recommendations resulting from this work be translated into a concrete and ambitious action plan.

“May each of us be an ambassador of this conviction: West Africa must not undergo the AI ​​revolution; it must be an enlightened and prosperous actor.”

Ibrahima noted that the revolution constituted a fundamental paradigm shift, a transformation that redefined the contours of economies, societies and, by extension the governance.

According to Ibrahima, “In a short space of time, AI has left the realms of science fiction to become a powerful force that is revolutionizing our world, fueling major advances in all sectors of life. At the same time, it is testing our shared values ​​and fundamental rights.

“AI at the service of Parliament is the assurance of informed deliberation, optimized legislation and strengthened parliamentary oversight. It offers us the means to make our work more efficient, more transparent and closer to citizens’ expectations.

“It is up to us, honorable members, to appropriate these tools, to train our collaborators and to adapt our internal regulations to accommodate this new intelligence.”

